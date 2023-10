“Gunk pop” is how Black Ends choose to define their scuzzy flavour of grunge. The trio – who are led by the moody vocals and guitar of frontwoman Nicolle Swims – released their debut EP Sellout in 2019, quickly establishing themselves as Seattle’s newest rock scientists by combining elements of blues, math-rock and ’90s grunge with a punk bravado. No strangers to stages across the US and Europe, the band never turn down the opportunity to surf a crowd.