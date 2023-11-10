Multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul – aka Black Belt Eagle Scout – has the ultimate Pacific Northwestern musical origin story. Raised in a tight-knit community on the Swinomish Indian Reservation in Washington, Paul’s musical sensibility was initially shaped by the traditional drumming and singing she observed at her tribe’s powwows; and she would later take inspiration from the grunge and riot grrrl scenes that originated in the region. The result? A dream pop-meets-indie rock sound, projected through the lens of an indigenous queer feminist.