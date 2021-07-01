Best known as the founding member and lead songwriter of country rock band American Aquarium, BJ Barham’s solo roots rock is inspired by a youth spent listening to Drive-By Truckers and Whiskeytown. He formed the band in 2005 and his autobiographical solo debut, Rockingham, landed 11 years later. An impassioned, politically charged storybook centring on the realities of life in a small Southern town (inspired by his hometown of Reidsville, NC), Barham’s traditional Americana vocals cut through the album’s heavy blanket of twangy country guitars with ease.