Bass-driven, funky tech-house is the speciality of BISCITS. A producer since he was 16, the groovemaker hails from the south of England and has received support from electronic music arbiters such as Pete Tong and Danny Howard for his club-ready tracks, which are inspired by his love of everything ’80s. Putting his retro spin on songs by Ed Sheeran and Moby, the DJ has appeared on lineups alongside Gorgon City, Fisher and collaborator Sonny Fodera.