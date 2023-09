Formed in 1990, American riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill set out to create “revolution, girl-style, now” via a DIY punk sound that is as political as it is personal. Using their voices to decry misogyny and rape culture, their emphatically feminist work has proved wildly influential: from the “girls to the front” ethos at their shows (providing a safe space for female punk fans) to inspiring Nirvana and Pussy Riot.