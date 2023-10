“Post-gutter-skunk-funk for the people” is how Ediburgh’s Bikini Body categorise their sound. Led by an assault of prickly riffs and the shouty vocals of frontwoman Vicky Kavanagh, the four-piece’s post-punk isn’t afraid to make enemies. They happily poke fun at the upper-class on ‘So Posh’ and lambast the tabloids (and their readers) on ‘Daily Mail’; they’ve also have played alongside Pussy Riot and Sleaford Mods.