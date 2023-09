Hailing from a remote town in Russia, DJ Biicla makes dance music for the world stage. A producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, the zingy future bass of his debut, No Place (2020), and its 2022 follow-up, Yes Place, borrows elements from a wide array of genres, from house to rock, hip-hop to pop. As well as performing at Lollapalooza, Biicla has supported electronic hitmakers on tour such as Sultan + Shepard and DROELOE.