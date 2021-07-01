Rooted in the deeply personal songs of frontwoman Adrianne Lenker, Brooklyn’s Big Thief brings a raw folk sentiment to its indie rock output. Lenker’s process of “harnessing pain, loss, and love” through her songwriting is evident not only in the vulnerable narratives she weaves, but in the characters she creates. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You was released in 2022 – produced by drummer James Krivchenia, the concept was to capture and distil the varied aspects of Lenker’s songwriting and the band’s evolution. The resulting work was recorded over five months in four locations across the US, and has been described as an “epic of kaleidoscopic invention, striking beauty, and wigged-out humour” by Pitchfork.