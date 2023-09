London trio Big Joanie was formed when Stephanie Phillips put out a call for a Black feminist punk band. She was frustrated with the lack of intersectionality on the scene and, besides being a lead singer and author, went on to found Decolonise Fest. It was in Big Joanie that Phillips found her voice, though. Accompanied by drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone and bassist Estella Adeyeri, the band style themselves as “riot grrrl meets the Ronettes, with a sprinkling of dashikis”.