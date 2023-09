From humble beginnings in Fife, Scotland to opening for the likes of the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page, Big Country’s new-wave, folk-tinged rock left a distinct mark on Britain’s ’80s scene. Remembered for mimicking native Scottish instruments such as bagpipes and fiddles, the Grammy-nominated band garnered a cult following after they disbanded due to founding member Stuart Adamson’s death in 2001.Twelve years later, the band reformed to release their ninth album, The Journey.