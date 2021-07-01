Bleak, mind-bending and noisy, Big Brave are an experimental rock trio based in Montréal. Debuting a murky folk sound with 2014’s Feral Verdure, the band found their heavy doom metal stride with Ardor (2017) and Vital (2021), with Pitchfork describing the former as channelling “squalls of feedback and waves of downtuned guitars”. Known for their high-impact shows – where Robin Wattie’s delicate vocals flutter over dense instrumentation – the band have won supporter slots for Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and Liturgy.