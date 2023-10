“For me, so much of it is about the storytelling,” says Ber of her introspective indie-pop. A graduate of the Leeds Conservatoire, the Minnesota-based singer-songwriter found fame on social media for the yearning tunes of her debut EP And I’m Still Thinking About That (2022), written mostly over Zoom during lockdown. With support from tastemaker Zane Lowe, and collaborations with English singer Charlie Oriain, that same year Ber made her live performance debut at SXSW.