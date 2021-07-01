Birmingham duo Bentley Rhythm Ace blend obscure samples of hip-hop, funk, lounge, jazz and disco to make their off-kilter electronic music. Signed to Brighton-based big beat specialists Skint Records, the pair released their self-titled debut album in 1997 – a project of tracks that spliced their extensive record with offbeat humour. Bonded over a love for digging for obscure records and costumes at car-boot sales, their live performances often feature camp costumes and props from their car-boot excursions.