Highly respected as both a DJ and broadcaster, Benji B is a generational tastemaker. His eclectic selections make his sets endlessly surprising – expect house, jazz, soul, UK garage, grime, bossa nova and pretty much every other genre along with their subsidiaries. Besides his world renowned weekly BBC Radio 1 show, he curates a night called Deviation Sessions in the capital; installing a bespoke sound system through which the biggest names in dance play out: Gerd Janson, Moodymann, Skream, Flying Lotus, Omar-s and many more have graced the Sessions.