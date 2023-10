Formed while its members were still in high school, Belmont debuted their adrenaline-packed suckerpunch of noise in 2014. With a vigorous pop-punk spirit underpinning each of the Chicago quartet’s releases, their eponymous 2018 album takes on metal and math-rock, while 2022’s Aftermath toys with hardcore and drill. A crowd warmer for the likes of Attack Attack!, Jake Hill and We Were Sharks, the four-piece’s shows are a must-see for stage divers and mosh lovers alike.