“I remember going to a Beyoncé concert once and feeling like, ‘Well, now I’ve got to do that,’” says British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Bellah. While an adolescence spent in musical theatre and creative writing classes shaped the north Londoners romantic approach to songwriting, the music of Lauryn Hill and Brandy influenced her fluid nostalgic style of R&B. A 2021 COLORS performance of track ‘Evil Eye’ caught the attention of millions online and earnt her co-signs from SZA and Tems.