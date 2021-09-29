Growing up on traditional Armenian-Arabic music, it wasn’t until her twenties that Bedouine (Azniv Korkejian) discovered the ’60s American folk that’s now so integral to her songwriting. With shades of Joan Baez, Minnie Ripperton and Karen Dalton, her music even comes packaged in sepia-toned sleeves fit for discovery between Joni Mitchell and James Taylor at the record shop. In 2019, she released Bird Songs of a Killjoy, which Pitchfork described as folk music that “boasts a surreal calm and a lived-in glow that masks turmoil just outside the frame”.