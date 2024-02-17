Bedouin is a Brooklyn-based DJ partnership between nomads Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki. Drawing upon their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing and globe-spanning travels, the duo weaves a rich tapestry of sound that is both universal and exotic. They were featured twice on BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix – once in 2016 and again in 2020 – with four hours of all-original productions and remixes. In 2017, they earnt the Essential New Tune title for their revered remake-cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Set Control For The Heart Of The Sun’, which was endorsed by the late Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.