Reddy Bay-based Beddy Rays are four larrikins slogging through the work week to play live on the weekend. They met – and in essence, formed the band – back in primary school. The breezy Australian surf-rock of their debut album opener, ‘Wait A While’, comes complete with a massive singalong chorus – something the band employs throughout their discography; other highlights include the jaunty garage rock of ‘Week On Repeat’ and ‘FOTU’.