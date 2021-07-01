Beck started as a Delta blues singer in Los Angeles’ anti-folk movement – he sampled a slide-guitar on ‘Loser’ (1993), after all – but he quickly established himself as one of the most eccentric artists of the ’90s rock mainstream. Following the success of what became the defining song of the so-called ‘slacker movement’, Beck sought to reverse this narrative with the ambitious Odelay (1996), in which he combined elements of blues, rap, jazz and country by a meticulous process of layering, dubbing and sampling. His follow-ups are hard to pin down, a testament to Beck’s postmodern style – his records span subdued acoustic folk rock, tongue-in-cheek funk inspired by Prince and experimental pop.