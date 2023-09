Three-piece band Beatenberg formed in 2008 in Cape Town, blending Afropop, indie and reggae on 2014’s debut, The Hanging Gardens of Beatenberg. With a cross-cultural vision and a stripped-back live presence, Beatenberg have opened sell-out arena tours for George Ezra and Mumford & Sons, the latter of whom they collaborated with on US top 10 project, Johannesburg (2016), alongside worldbeats act Baaba Maal.