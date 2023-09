Essex-born Beans On Toast (Jay McAllister) has played Glastonbury every year since 2007, and his modern take on folk music is marked by all the eccentricities one might expect from a Glasto mainstay. The self-professed “drunk folk-singer” has been consistently releasing musings on love, lust and drugs since 2009, usually on his birthday, and his studio releases are known to stack up to 50 tracks on some records.