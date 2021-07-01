Fusing together easygoing electropop and dreamy indie folk, Bay Ledges is the project of Maine-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Zach Hurd. Inspired by the slick hip-hop of The Neptunes and the musical collages of Beck, Hurd was joined by his sister for the project’s early sun-speckled EPs and viral hit ‘Safe’. Now solo, he wrote, produced and mixed his meditative debut album – 2022’s Ritual – entirely himself, and has performed his laid-back, glitchy folk on tour alongside The Palms and Magic City Hippies.