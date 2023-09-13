“Basse Frequenze Soundsystem” is the project of four DJs who grew up in the Florentine scene: Tommaso Finmann Mocali, Daniele Dani Home Casalini, Matteo Agresti and Allen Xavier Di Miceli. The harmony that has been created over the years is the result of musical research from the past mixed with that of the present and the constant musical comparison that the four friends have; these ingredients make each of their DJ sets a synergistic journey, contaminated by the sounds that each of them has placed inside their record bag over time. “Basse Frequenze Soundsystem” è il progetto di quattro dj cresciuti nel panorama fiorentino: Tommaso Finmann Mocali, Daniele Dani Home Casalini, Matteo Agresti e Allen Xavier Di Miceli. La sintonia che si è creata negli anni è il frutto di ricerca musicale del passato miscelata a quella del presente e del costante confronto musicale che i quattro amici hanno; questi ingredienti rendono ogni loro dj-set un percorso sinergico, contaminato dalle sonorità che ognuno di loro nel tempo ha riposto all’interno della propria borsa dei dischi.