Bartees Strange has admitted to a number of early musical awakenings, including the first time he listened to 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’, seeing metalcore band Norma Jean perform, and downloading Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm. So it’s no wonder his own music is so eclectic, blending hip-hop, hard rock and R&B. “I don’t give a fuck,” Strange told Pitchfork in 2022. “I’ll rap the first verse and sing the next one like Kings of Leon.”