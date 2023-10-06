Browse events
Artist
Barry Can't Swim
Upcoming events
Barry Can't Swim, Amy Jor
Fri, 6 Oct
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
BEN BÖHMER PRESENTS PORTRAET - NEW YORK CITY
Fri, 6 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
Boiler Room: Manchester
Sat, 14 Oct
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
Barry Can't Swim: Live (5pm Doors)
Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Tue, 24 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Wed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
ANOTR presents: expo
Fri, 3 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
Barry Can't Swim [Live]
Fri, 10 Nov
Centre Point
Dublin
Barry Can't Swim
Thu, 16 Nov
POPUP!
Paris
Barry Can't Swim
Fri, 17 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester