Shaun Williamson singing at the World Indoor Bowls championships in 2014 was arguably the most uplifting two minutes of sporting television ever filmed. Best known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders, Williamson now brings you Barrioke – an event that allows you to get up on stage with the man himself and belt out a tune of your choice. As if one man’s redemption arc could get any more joyous, Williamson hosts the evening with all the East End wit and self-deprecating charm of his beloved on-screen character.