Don’t let the name fool you: the members of psych rock group Barbican Estate didn’t actually grow up there – the Tokyo act are just big fans of Brutalist architecture. References to titans of art and culture are common for them, and they’ve cited the Beat Generation, William Blake, Greek mythology, and Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky as influences. “We seek to embody an art that is not limited by the concept of music,” said guitarist Kazuki Toneri.