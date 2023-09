Inspired by real-life barstool preachers of East End pubs, the Brighton-based ska outfit possesses an infectious energy. Frontman TJ McFaull (son of Colin McFaull of the legendary punk band Cock Sparrer) cites Chas & Dave, Abba and drunken uncles as influences. In true punk spirit, they have funded their albums and tours themselves, shaking off advances from several major labels.