California’s Bankrol Hayden has been writing easy-going rhymes since he was a teenager. While his early tracks take inspiration from his near-death experience in a car crash, the rapper found fame online in the late ’10s with a number of smooth freestyles over Outkast and Drake instrumentals. An opening act for Seattle MC Lil Mosey, his debut album, Pain Is Temporary, arrived in 2020, boasting features from Blueface, The Kid Laroi and Lil Baby.