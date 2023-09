Emerging during the lo-fi house boom of the mid-’10s, Baltra’s foggy house stompers were made for sweaty dancefloors. Based in New York and taking inspiration from late-night MTV techno showcases and hip-hop records he discovered during his teens in Philadelphia, the DJ’s woozy tracks centre around faded vocals – whether his own or of collaborators, including Park Hye Jin. A regular on NTS and Rinse FM, in 2023 his menacing track ‘Never let Go Of Me’ went viral on TikTok.