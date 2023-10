With his time-travelling techno, Bakke has practically become a part of the furniture at Club Space. Warming up the Miami institution’s dancefloor for international dance icons including Carl Cox, Monolink and Peggy Gou, the LinkMiamiRebels resident and Boiler Room performer invites clubbers on an expedition through the dance hits of the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of his euphoric techno sets.