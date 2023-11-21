Few performers can shapeshift as seamlessly as Bailey J Mills. Whether they’re spoofing a Stacey Dooley deep dive, living their girlband fantasy imitating The Saturdays or performing an Alexandra Burke number, the Manchester-based drag artist’s craft is a fierce ode to British hun culture. Standing out in the UK drag scene with their self-described “crunchy, cheap and affordable” aesthetic, Bailey’s slapstick-heavy sketches – both online, and on stage at the Clapham Grand – have won them a loyal queer following.