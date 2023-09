Since starting her musical career in 2016, the Catalan-born singer-songwriter has released some of Spain’s most iconic tracks (‘Fiebre’, ‘Blin Blin’, ‘Alocao’ and ‘Zorra’), and in March 2021, her EP Warm Up debuted at number nine on Spotify’s Global Albums Chart – in no small part thanks to the visual aspect of the artist’s output. Her videos have become an artform in themselves, combining visual absurdity with unabashed sexuality.