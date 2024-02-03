Artist

Baba Yaga's Hut

About Baba Yaga's Hut

London concert promoter, best in heavy, experimental, left-field, unusual & wonderful music

Upcoming events

WaqWaq Kingdom + Kamura ObscuraWed, 22 Nov
Corsica StudiosLondon
SANAMSun, 26 Nov
Cafe OTOLondon
Chihei Hatakeyama + Padang Food TigersFri, 1 Dec
St John Church Bethnal GreenLondon
Hainbach (Matinee Show)Sun, 3 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Hainbach (Evening Show)Sun, 3 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Hackedepicciotto + Irina ShtreisTue, 12 Dec
Rich MixLondon
Holy Tongue + Lunch Money LifeWed, 13 Dec
Studio 9294London
The Bug & Flowdan + Grandmixxer & MezThu, 14 Dec
Studio 9294London
Kevin Richard Martin - COMBO TICKETSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Kevin Richard Martin - MatineeSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Kevin Richard Martin + Fresnel Lens - EveningSat, 16 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
Michael Rother + James HoldenSat, 3 Feb 2024
Barbican HallLondon
CEL (Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler) + great areaMon, 5 Feb 2024
Cafe OTOLondon
Meursault + Jacken ElswythThu, 15 Feb 2024
The BedfordLondon
Constant Smiles & Clementine Valentine (Purple Pilgrims) Tue, 20 Feb 2024
The LexingtonLondon
The Unit Ama + These TownsWed, 21 Feb 2024
New River StudiosLondon
Craven FaultsThu, 22 Feb 2024
Studio 9294London
Swell MapsFri, 15 Mar 2024
MOTH ClubLondon
Liv WynterTue, 19 Mar 2024
Corsica StudiosLondon
Pye Corner AudioThu, 28 Mar 2024
Studio 9294London
USA/MEXICOFri, 29 Mar 2024
The LexingtonLondon
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan Fri, 12 Apr 2024
St John On Bethnal GreenLondon
Colin Stetson: HereditaryThu, 25 Apr 2024
Barbican HallLondon
Acid Mothers TempleFri, 10 May 2024
DingwallsLondon
Holy OtherSat, 11 May 2024
OsloLondon