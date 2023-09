“Crazy samba” is how Azymuth label their mix of jazz, funk, tropical disco and traditional Brazilian music. Emerging from Rio de Janeiro in the ’70s, the trio have released over 30 albums full of vivid rhythms and instrumentation. Widely considered as jazz-funk pioneers, Azymuth have performed around the world – from Boiler Room sets in London to Monterey Jazz Festival – and have built an impressive list of collaborators including Stevie Wonder and Chick Corea.