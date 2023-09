A cofounder of Sweden’s Studio Barnhus label, Stockholm’s Axel Boman is a DJ and producer known for his unorthodox take on house, pop and techno. He’s toured his odd-pop sound internationally, playing on stages at DGTL, Paradise City Festival and Sónar. Through Barnhus, he’s discovered artists such as Baba Stiltz and John Talabot, whom he formed the house duo Talaboman with.