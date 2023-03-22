Artist

Avey Tare

About Avey Tare

A founding member of experimental pop ensemble Animal Collective, David Portner pushes the envelope of alternative music even further as Avey Tare. Described as a “trawl through pop’s murky subconscious” by Q, his debut solo album, Down There (2010), is a medley of twisted electronics and instrumentation, while 2019’s Cows on Hourglass Pond – recorded on a reel-to-reel tape machine – spotlights his abstract approach to songwriting. Probing genres, textures and instruments, Tare’s performance venues range from Unitarian churches to dimly lit nightclubs.

