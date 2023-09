San Francisco native Avalon Emerson is a producer, remixer and one of techno’s most technically respected DJs. With a background in software development and a methodological approach to mixing, her 11 hour-long Panorama Bar sets see her shift tempos and genres to create innovative soundscapes of alt-pop and breakbeats. Her debut album, & the Charm (2023), marked a shift from techno to dream pop, with Emerson flexing her soft vocals, nostalgic songwriting, and Japanese city pop influences.