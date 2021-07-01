Artist

Austin Millz

Taking inspiration from the hip-hop and soul of his hometown of Harlem, producer and DJ Austin Millz blends these influences with house music to create something wholly original. With a home production set-up that helps him craft his signature sound – dubbed the Millz Bounce – his 2021 EP, Midas, featured Teedra Moses, BJ The Chicago Kid, Abhi The Nomad, and UK vocalist Aluna. Known for bringing an infectious energy to his live shows – and his 2021 residency at Las Vegas’s Virgin Hotel – he continues to break the dance act mould, both in his creations and through his performance.

