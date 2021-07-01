Aurelio Voltaire’s dedication to spookiness is commendable. A ghoulish comic book writer, experimental filmmaker and rock music extraordinaire, the Cuban-American multi-hyphenate conjures a gothic sound inspired by Victorian horror, European folk and his vehement steampunk obsession. Often found performing alongside his band the skeletal orchestra, his “dark cabaret” shows are just as outlandish and theatrical as his scores for TV cartoons and his catalogue of albums, which include 2022’s The Black Labyrinth, a heartfelt tribute to David Bowie.