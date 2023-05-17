Although she’s based in Atlanta, Ash Lauryn’s home – both personally and musically – is Detroit. A champion of old-school electronic music and the contributions of Black musicians, in 2017 she launched Underground & Black: a blog, podcast and now monthly NTS show celebrating the Black roots of dance music. While her slick Boiler Room sets prove her finesse as a selector, her own club productions – such as 2021’s Truth or her remixes of Dam Swindle and Sam Ruffillio – showcase her talent for crafting soulful house and techno.