An early adopter of garage, producer of hits such as Daniel Bedingfield’s ‘Gotta Get Through This’, and a member of dubstep supergroup Magnetic Man, UK DJ Artwork fuses techno with deep house, funk, UKG, disco and acid. His concept party series Art’s House transforms venues into an extension of his living room, with DJs including Mr Bongo, Skream, Eats Everything and Derrick May playing sets from techno to disco and bass to garage at the events; and in 2018, he launched it as a festival.