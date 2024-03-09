North London artist Artan has established a niche space for himself within the UK rap scene. In a scene dominated by the trendy sounds of drill and afrobeats, Artan offers a sonical breath of fresh air, rapping unashamedly about the trials and tribulations he faces in his life over melodic, progressive rap beats. Artan burst onto the scene with his episode of the “Blackbox” series in 2016. Artan continued to release quality music on established platforms such as Mixtape Madness, GRM Daily, and Link Up TV throughout 2016 and 2017, with notable releases being his episode of the “Next Up” series on Mixtape Madness, “Mary” on GRM Daily, and “Circus Show” on SBTV combining over 10 million views on YouTube alone. Recently, Artan has focused on establishing his independence within the UK scene. Releases such as “Whym I High?”, “Falling” and “She’s a 10 but…” have seen him record the best numbers of his career to date, and there is little wonder why. In the last year ARTAN has gained over 30million streams from his latest mixtape ‘3.5 and a dream’, with Artan delivering introspective lyrics about a range of topics and supplying the LoFi lovers with some heat for summer. Artan continuously seeks to elevate his music and deliver something fresh for his fans which we will be seeing much more of in 2023.