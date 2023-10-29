Browse events
Artist
Art School Girlfriend
Top track
Art School Girlfriend - Heaven Hanging Low
Upcoming events
Art School Girlfriend: Live + Signing
Sun, 29 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
Art School Girlfriend
Wed, 1 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Art School Girlfriend
Thu, 2 Nov
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
Art School Girlfriend
Fri, 3 Nov
Komedia
Brighton
Art School Girlfriend
Sat, 4 Nov
Clwb Ifor Bach
Cardiff
Art School Girlfriend
Wed, 8 Nov
Oporto
Leeds
Art School Girlfriend
Thu, 9 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester