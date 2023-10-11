Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Artist
Arran Kent
Follow
Upcoming events
Cocktail Swing ft. Nathan Britton (1st House)
Wed, 11 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Cocktail Swing ft. Nathan Britton (2nd House)
Wed, 11 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Arran Kent Quartet (1st House)
Fri, 13 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Arran Kent Quartet (2nd House)
Fri, 13 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Soho Jazz Jam: Solomons Edition (1st House)
Wed, 18 Oct
Jack Solomons Club
London
Soho Jazz Jam: Solomons Edition (2nd House)
Wed, 18 Oct
Jack Solomons Club
London