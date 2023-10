For most vocalists, crafting the right lyrics is as important as the melodies. To find hers, neo-Sufi singer Arooj Aftab – who became the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy earlier this year – uses lines from South Asian poets, including Rumi, Hafeez Hoshiarpuri, and Ghalib. “There’s incredible poetry written by my ancestors dating so far back,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I can focus on melody and on how I can get musicians to transcend their instrument and interlock with each other.”