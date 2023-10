If you haven’t heard his name, you’ve likely heard Armel Bizzman’s ’00s-flavoured pop R&B mashups on social media. Based in Paris, the DJ intertwines hits from artists such as Cassie, Nelly and Rihanna with smooth transitions and a sprinkling of French pop music. Bizzman has spun his nostalgic mixes across international stages, including Paris’ La Bellevilloise and the fields of We Love Green festival.