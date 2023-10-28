Ariel Zetina is an electronic artist and resident DJ at Chicago’s Smartbar. She grew up in Miami but spent her summers in Belize, where she was introduced to the sounds of punta (Afro-indigenous dance music) and soca (the Trinidadian strain of calypso music). Zetina weaves these threads into her sets and productions, alongside techno, house and brukdown (a Belizean twist on calypso). Her live shows have a carnival atmosphere, as she condenses her influences into sets of slick selecting and soundscaping.