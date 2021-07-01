With his distinctly savage sense of humour, since the late ’00s, Ari Shaffir has found the funny in what some may consider the taboo. From details of his sex life to his drug use, the New York-based comic, producer and writer has created specials for Netflix and hosted his own popular deep-dive podcast, Skeptic Tank, since 2011. No stranger to going viral, the Edinburgh Fringe performer’s show JEW – which pokes fun at the stereotypes associated with his religion – has racked up millions of views online.